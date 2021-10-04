WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ambassador Bridge border crossing between US, Canada closed as possible explosives investigated

Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as...
Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Canadian police say the Ambassador Bridge border crossing is closed in both directions as police investigate possible explosives found in the area.

Investigators say the area surrounding the bridge that links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit has also been evacuated.

Windsor police say traffic is being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge. Police say their explosives unit is on scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team
Wild video shows a giant alligator eating a smaller one, estimated at 6 feet long
A Gulf Coast native, who served as a federal magistrate judge for over seven years passed away...
Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo dies after battling pancreatic cancer
After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
Authorities say the missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia was safely located.
UPDATE: Missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia found safe

Latest News

Work to repair Highway 26 in George County could begin as soon as the end of this week. MDOT is...
MDOT taking bids this week for Hwy 26 repair work
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, Instagram, other apps down
A lawsuit has been filed against Huntington Ingalls alleging that female employees endured...
Lawsuit alleges male Ingalls supervisor sexually harassed, assaulted female workers
Dr. Vincent Shaw poses for a portrait in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He...
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation