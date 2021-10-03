WLOX Careers
Wild video of a giant alligator eating a smaller one, 6 feet long

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(WVUE) - A video posted by Twitter user Taylor Soper, showing a giant alligator eating another alligator. The incident was filmed in Horry County, South Carolina apparently from his backyard.

The clip picks up with the smaller alligator already inside the larger one’s mouth, looking already dead, being chowed down slowly. The huge gator takes massive bites before the little gator was fully devoured.

According to the Twitter user, the little gator was supposedly 6 feet long.

Watch video here:

