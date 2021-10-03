South Mississippi car enthusiasts reflect on 25 years of Cruisin’ the Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Side by side, old, new and exotic cars welcomed cruisers to Hardy Court in Gulfport to kick off Cruisin’ the Coast’s 25th anniversary. More than two decades of car shows, contests and more mean that visitors have plenty of stories.

“There were only 300-something cars the first year and we would never, never thought it would turn out like this,” Mobile resident Ray Harper said. “It’s grown just about every year.”

Parking was hard to come around the lot, with something to look at no matter your taste in cars.

“It depends on what each individual likes and I like the older cars,” Harper said.

The first day of Cruisin’ festivities is just the surface of a week-long celebration, giving the spotlight to a common, South Mississippi hobby.

“I know this part of the world, especially Mississippi, it seems like they got more people involved in cars than anything else,” Harper said.

As to exactly why the region has a love for automobiles, there seem to be mixed answers. But most people say that’s because of the coastal communities and scenery.

“From Mobile to Bay St. Louis/Waveland, you punch in you see the whole coast running up and down (Highway) 90,” Biloxi resident Jimmy Lively said. “That’s quite a show for people.”

South Mississippi car enthusiasts said Cruisin’ the Coast is the pinnacle of car shows, capturing all of the love that people have for their vehicles. But long-timers also mention that more needs to be done if the same traditions and passions are passed on to younger generations.

“The problem that we are having now is that the volunteers are getting older,” Delisle resident David Dedeaux said. “We are calling ourselves the ‘Over the Hill Gang.’”

That’s an issue when considering that Cruisin’ the Coast depends a lot on volunteers, who mainly come from South Mississippi car clubs. With an aging workforce, organizers want to tap into more of the people who come down for the festivities.

“You have 7,000 8,000 registered cars but you have another 7,000/8,000/10,000 cars just cruising up and down the coast. Those are the people we have to attract in some ways to get involved,” Dedeaux said.

But in the end, nothing beats one-on-one time with the vehicles and their owners.

“A lot of people will take time with kids because when it comes time for him to get a car, he will remember you and that antique car,” Harper said.

Last night’s Sunset Concert in Downtown Gulfport was canceled due to the weather. Organizers said it’s rescheduled for Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.