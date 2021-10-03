WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

South Mississippi car enthusiasts reflect on 25 years of Cruisin’ the Coast

Cruisin' The Coast 25th Anniversary
Cruisin' The Coast 25th Anniversary(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Side by side, old, new and exotic cars welcomed cruisers to Hardy Court in Gulfport to kick off Cruisin’ the Coast’s 25th anniversary. More than two decades of car shows, contests and more mean that visitors have plenty of stories.

“There were only 300-something cars the first year and we would never, never thought it would turn out like this,” Mobile resident Ray Harper said. “It’s grown just about every year.”

Parking was hard to come around the lot, with something to look at no matter your taste in cars.

“It depends on what each individual likes and I like the older cars,” Harper said.

The first day of Cruisin’ festivities is just the surface of a week-long celebration, giving the spotlight to a common, South Mississippi hobby.

“I know this part of the world, especially Mississippi, it seems like they got more people involved in cars than anything else,” Harper said.

As to exactly why the region has a love for automobiles, there seem to be mixed answers. But most people say that’s because of the coastal communities and scenery.

“From Mobile to Bay St. Louis/Waveland, you punch in you see the whole coast running up and down (Highway) 90,” Biloxi resident Jimmy Lively said. “That’s quite a show for people.”

South Mississippi car enthusiasts said Cruisin’ the Coast is the pinnacle of car shows, capturing all of the love that people have for their vehicles. But long-timers also mention that more needs to be done if the same traditions and passions are passed on to younger generations.

“The problem that we are having now is that the volunteers are getting older,” Delisle resident David Dedeaux said. “We are calling ourselves the ‘Over the Hill Gang.’”

That’s an issue when considering that Cruisin’ the Coast depends a lot on volunteers, who mainly come from South Mississippi car clubs. With an aging workforce, organizers want to tap into more of the people who come down for the festivities.

“You have 7,000 8,000 registered cars but you have another 7,000/8,000/10,000 cars just cruising up and down the coast. Those are the people we have to attract in some ways to get involved,” Dedeaux said.

But in the end, nothing beats one-on-one time with the vehicles and their owners.

“A lot of people will take time with kids because when it comes time for him to get a car, he will remember you and that antique car,” Harper said.

Last night’s Sunset Concert in Downtown Gulfport was canceled due to the weather. Organizers said it’s rescheduled for Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
A South Mississippi couple really exemplified the true meaning of ‘in sickness and in health’...
WATCH: Couple marries inside Biloxi VA emergency room after groom wakes up ill on wedding day
Authorities say the missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia was safely located.
UPDATE: Missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia found safe
Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team

Latest News

Saints fans show their vaccination status before entering the watch party Sunday (Oct. 3) at...
Saints tailgating returns as businesses look to cash in on first home game
Scattered showers likely today. More rain possible Monday.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Dozens of vendors lined the streets with custom t-shirts, jewelry, face painting and more...
Pascagoula’s annual Zonta Festival brings crowd to downtown area
The Zonta Festival has taken over downtown every first Saturday of October for more than 40...
Pascagoula’s annual Zonta Festival brings crowd to downtown area