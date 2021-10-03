Shoot for a Cure: Using gun safety to raise breast cancer awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You don’t think of guns and breast cancer awareness as a likely combination.

But they came together Saturday afternoon in the Hub City.

Integricorp, LLC, hosted a gun-safety course and donated a portion of the proceeds to “The Pink Lady,” a non-profit organization committed to supporting women with breast cancer.

“Our mission with Integricorp is to empower people with the knowledge, skills and abilities to protect those they lead, love and live with,” said Integricorp owner Marlon Huddleston. “Being that this is breast cancer awareness month, and we are bringing people together, this is a great opportunity and time to do so to learn firearms and firearm safety at the ground level.”

For some attending the course, this cause is personal.

“I have had some family members who have had cancer, specifically breast cancer,” said student Lakeisha Cunningham. “Raising awareness and doing so in this manner where we are learning something about safety measures and gun safety, that’s even more valuable.”

There will be another class that will Shoot for a Cure on Sunday

For more information on Integricorp classes, you can check out its website.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.