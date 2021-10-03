WLOX Careers
Saints fall in overtime in home opener

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams celebrate a big defensive play at New England. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career- best 402 yards, and the New York Giants rallied for their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints were playing in New Orleans for the first time since Hurricane Ida struck on Aug. 29 and led 21-10 in the fourth quarter after Taysom Hill’s second touchdown run.

But Jones and Barkley combined for a 54-yard touchdown pass that ignited the Giants’ comeback. Graham Gano’s 48-yard field goal tied it with 31 seconds left in regulation.

“We didn’t feel like when we came into this game we were seeing a 0-3 team. We saw how well they played against Atlanta and Washington. There were a number of things we’re going to watch on the tape that we liked and did well,” said head coach Sean Payton. “Then there are a number of things that we’re going to want to get corrected. Anytime you have a game that goes into overtime where you lead for most of the game and then lose, it’s frustrating.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

