Rogers leads Mississippi State to big win over #15 Texas A&m

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Nathan Pickering sacked Zach Calzada in the end zone late for a safety to lead Mississippi State to a 26-22 win over No. 15 Texas A&M Saturday night.

It’s the second straight loss for the Aggies after they won their previous 11 games and is a huge blow to a team that entered the season with national championship hopes.

Texas A&M gave up a season-high in points as coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies struggled to contain coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

”I thought we protected him [Will Rogers] pretty good and I thought receivers got better at making plays. I think he’s continuing to elevate and adjust to the players around him and what they’re going to do, which is tough because it’s a moving target,” said head coach Mike Leach. “I think he did a better job of mastering some things like being aware of the backside, being aware of their numbers and leverage, not forcing plays into bad looks

