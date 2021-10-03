WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Rogers leads Mississippi State to big win over #15 Texas A&m

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the...
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns and Nathan Pickering sacked Zach Calzada in the end zone late for a safety to lead Mississippi State to a 26-22 win over No. 15 Texas A&M Saturday night.

It’s the second straight loss for the Aggies after they won their previous 11 games and is a huge blow to a team that entered the season with national championship hopes.

Texas A&M gave up a season-high in points as coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies struggled to contain coach Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense.

”I thought we protected him [Will Rogers] pretty good and I thought receivers got better at making plays. I think he’s continuing to elevate and adjust to the players around him and what they’re going to do, which is tough because it’s a moving target,” said head coach Mike Leach. “I think he did a better job of mastering some things like being aware of the backside, being aware of their numbers and leverage, not forcing plays into bad looks

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After being named homecoming queen, senior Nyla Covington immediately decided to give her crown...
FCAHS homecoming queen gives crown to student who lost mom to cancer
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
A South Mississippi couple really exemplified the true meaning of ‘in sickness and in health’...
WATCH: Couple marries inside Biloxi VA emergency room after groom wakes up ill on wedding day
Authorities say the missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia was safely located.
UPDATE: Missing Bay St. Louis woman with dementia found safe
Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team

Latest News

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Crimson Tide too much for Ole Miss
C.J. Gardner-Johnson and P.J. Williams celebrate a big defensive play at New England. (Source:...
Saints fall in overtime in home opener
Peyton Stubbs will be dancing along the NFL sidelines this season after being selected to join...
‘I’ve made it to the big leagues’: Gulfport native earns spot on NFL cheerleading team
Will Hall, who is pictured roaming ther sideline during an earlier loss this season, saw his...
Rice holds off USM, 24-19