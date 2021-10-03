WLOX Careers
Pascagoula’s annual Zonta Festival brings crowd to downtown area

By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Thousands of people swarmed downtown Pascagoula Saturday. The Zonta Festival has taken over downtown every first Saturday of October for more than 40 years, and the crowds just keep growing.

“It’s real relaxed, everyone is having a good time,” said Chris Covacevich.

“My favorite about the festival is how kid-friendly it is,” Jerry Warden said. “Just how everybody is about the kids and you can’t beat the food.”

The sweeping crowd is the highlight of downtown Pascagoula’s annual Zonta Festival. Dozens of vendors lined the streets with any and everything up for grabs.

“I got a planet dimple and I got a mini popper,” said Gracie Lee.

Gracie Lee wasn’t the only one who found something that instantly caught her eye. From jewelry to custom t-shirts, Ashlie Barnes couldn’t resist the kettle corn and boutiques.

“The boutiques that do everything, I like the kids clothing because they have good prices and they always have good sales and I’m one to buy clothes for my kid,” Barnes said. “I spoil him rotten.”

As families make long walks from their cars to enter the festival, Pascagoula police are there to direct traffic.

“Community, it’s all about that,” said Ashlie’s mom, Barbi Barnes.

Community is what Barbi Barnes and others said seems to grow each year, especially as people strive to come together after a daunting year.

“One thing we noticed when we come here, we run into people we haven’t seen in years,” Covacevich said. “This makes things more normal. Going to things you’re used to going to every year. "

