Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo dies after battling pancreatic cancer

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A Gulf Coast native, who served as a federal magistrate judge for over seven years passed away this weekend.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo died after battling pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

Gargiulo was appointed U.S. Magistrate Judge of the Southern District of Mississippi on Aug. 1, 2014. Before his appointment as U.S. Magistrate Judge, Gargiulo served for five years on the Circuit Court.

“Since his appointment in August of 2014, Judge Gargiulo has served our court with efficiency and distinction,” said Chief U. S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III, “And he will be sorely missed.”

He previously served for nine years as an assistant district attorney for the state’s Second Circuit Court District, which includes Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties.

U. S. District Judge Halil S. “Sul” Ozerden of Gulfport, who worked closely with Gargiulo, noted not only his service as U. S. Magistrate Judge, Circuit Judge for the Second Circuit Court District, and assistant district attorney, but also his active-duty service as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, which he eventually retired as a colonel in the National Guard.

“Judge Gargiulo served his state and his country at the highest levels. In fact, he dedicated his professional career to serving others,” Judge Ozerden said. “We owe him and his family a deep debt of gratitude, and we grieve with them at this most difficult time.”

Gargiulo leaves behind his kids Katherine, Andrew and Jordan.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

