Crimson Tide too much for Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for career highs of 171 yards and four touchdowns and No. 1 Alabama mostly throttled the nation’s top offense in a 42-21 victory over No. 12 Mississippi.

Bryce Young passed for a couple of touchdowns for the Crimson Tide but the ‘Bama defense and ground game stole some of the thunder from a matchup of the two leading Heisman Trophy contenders coming into the game.

Alabama turned to Robinson to play keep away from Matt Corral and the offense of the Rebels, who had breezed through three nonconference games before an open date.

”Got killed on going for it on fourth down,” said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. “But you know, that’s analytics is and we believe in our players and it don’t work all the time and so when it doesn’t work and you follow the book it doesn’t look good.

”Yeah it was frustrating, our coaches trusted us to make the plays and like I said it’s just us not executing and making those fourth down calls that we needed,” said quarterback Matt Corral. “It was just as simple as that.”

