‘My body, my choice’: Protesters gather in support of abortion rights in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets across the U.S. for the National Women’s March, including right here in South Mississippi.

People from all walks of life came together in response to the recent Texas law banning most abortions. A similar law is on the table in Mississippi.

“My body, my choice. Her body, her choice,” protesters in Biloxi shouted.

Highway 90 was lined with protesters, passionately fighting for what they call “abortion justice.

“Women are their own people, and they should be able to make their own choices with their doctors,” protester Bryan Barkman said. “And men should have a choice in that.”

Barkman is just one of more than 100,000 people raising their voices in solidarity Saturday across all 50 states.

“I don’t think there should be any laws that govern what a woman does and does not do with her body, period, end of story,” protester Stephanie Skrobisz said.

Skrobisz traveled from Pensacola to march the Biloxi streets. She said every honk brought her a little more hope.

“We’re in the South. We’re in Mississippi. We’re in a conservative state,” she said. “But there’s still people here who believe in the respect and autonomy of women.”

Debbie Craig, the Vice-Chair of Pearl River County’s Democratic Executive Committee, said she was in college when Roe v. Wade passed. Now more than 50 years later, she’s standing to defend it.

“I am committed to keeping Roe v. Wade as part of our democracy and our freedom,” Craig said. “To take away that right from women is to create a second-class citizenship for women.”

Like Texas, Mississippi leaders are also pushing to ban abortions after 15 weeks, or even earlier.

“I’m so thankful, you know, that we have men and women in Jackson who are fighting, you know, for the rights of the unborn,” said Dan Carr, former president of the Harrison County Republican Club.

Carr stands firmly for the other side.

“Obviously, if their mother, you know, wasn’t pro-life, they wouldn’t be marching the streets today,” said Carr. “There’s a lot of blood of the unborn that is on our hands, and you’re talking about the judgment of God on a nation.”

The United States Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in December and will come to a decision by the end of next June.

“I am in solidarity with other marches, sister marches all over the nation today,” Craig said. “Many of my friends and family members are in marches in other cities. There is a large march in New Orleans. Like the Women’s March in 2017, our voices will be heard.”

“They’re doing all these marches, you know, for pro-choice,” Carr said. “What everyone of them needs to do is, they need to take a knee and they need to thank God that their mom was pro-life.”

At least 12 other states have enacted bans early in pregnancy, but all have been blocked from going into effect.

