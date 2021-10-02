Hancock County first responders hold annual Night Out event

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Ambulances, fire trucks, police cars and even a helicopter all made their way to St. Clare Church for the annual Night Out Saturday morning.

“It’s a great opportunity for our kids to see us do something other than the blue lights on when we stop a car,” Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Community Liaison Erenest Taylor said.

Deputies and police came together to hold the event after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Families had a chance to have one-on-one time with the people and vehicles that respond to emergencies.

“The kids can actually go see it and get inside of it,” Taylor said.

All the action definitely caught the eyes of younger residents, like 5th grader Mckinley Kieff.

“I’ve been looking around and taking pictures of all the vehicles and stuff,” she said.

Along with the activities, children got a chance to be more familiar with the firefighter and police officers that serve their communities.

“They’re not mean or anything. They’re not strict and they’re all kind and stuff,” Kieff said.

It’s an important bond that first responders wanted to build in case families were in a dangerous situation.

“Sometimes you’re friends with them and sometimes when you need help, they are there,” 2nd grader Avery Brynn Evans said.

Organizers not only wanted to make a family-friendly event to educate people on what to do in an emergency, they also wanted to give first responders a chance to explain how they keep people safe.

“I want them to feel safe with us. The police are the good guys,” Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said.

The fair built trust with the community while also giving some pointers to future first responders.

“It’s absolutely the way to introduce them early on to see if this is something they can make a career out of,” Taylor said.

And at the end of the day, some children have a better idea of what to do when they need help.

“I would call the firefighters or my dad,” Evans said.

If you missed out on today’s event, the Waveland Police will help throw a Halloween celebration on Coleman Avenue with candy and pizza.

