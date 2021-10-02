Few showers possible today. Rain more likely on Sunday.

Saturday is off to a quiet start with some cloud cover moving over us. It’s going to be warm and humid this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms are possible today, but some of us will miss out on the rain completely.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows will be in the mid 70s. A front will approach us on Sunday, and this will bring a good chance for showers and storms. Heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Monday will also bring more showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Drier air will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday. Only isolated showers are expected. It will be cooler in the mornings with lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs will still reach the low 80s.

Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but it will gradually weaken as it moves north into the Northern Atlantic. It is still not a threat to land. Tropical Storm Victor is in the Central Atlantic, and it will weaken into a depression this weekend. It is not a threat to land.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.