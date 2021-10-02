WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Few showers possible today. Rain more likely on Sunday.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Taylor Graham
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday is off to a quiet start with some cloud cover moving over us. It’s going to be warm and humid this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. A few showers and storms are possible today, but some of us will miss out on the rain completely.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows will be in the mid 70s. A front will approach us on Sunday, and this will bring a good chance for showers and storms. Heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Monday will also bring more showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Drier air will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday. Only isolated showers are expected. It will be cooler in the mornings with lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs will still reach the low 80s.

Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane in the Atlantic, but it will gradually weaken as it moves north into the Northern Atlantic. It is still not a threat to land. Tropical Storm Victor is in the Central Atlantic, and it will weaken into a depression this weekend. It is not a threat to land.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge
Several employees at Huntington Ingalls in Pascagoula are concerned about losing their jobs...
Several Ingalls employees angry over mandated vaccines, now fear losing their jobs
Officials say a woman is now in critical condition after being rescued from a second-floor...
Woman in critical condition after being rescued from fire in downtown Gulfport
A South Mississippi couple really exemplified the true meaning of ‘in sickness and in health’...
WATCH: Couple marries inside Biloxi VA emergency room after groom wakes up ill on wedding day
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered thunderstorms possible this weekend
Eric's First Alert Forecast 10.1.21
Scattered thunderstorms possible over the weekend
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Nice and drier day ahead
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says its new formula means owners of lower-cost homes...
EXPLAINER: Flood insurance revamp aims for fairer rates