WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Workers at Bezos’ rocket company allege sexism, safety risks

FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, participates in post launch briefing from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas. A group of more than 20 current and former employees are accusing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin of being a toxic work environment and not following proper safety protocols.(Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A group of more than 20 current and former employees are accusing Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket ship company of being a toxic work environment and not adhering to proper safety protocols.

The workers claim in an essay that there’s sexism at the Kent, Washington, company. The employees, led by former head of Blue Origin employee communications Alexandra Abrams, state that “numerous senior leaders have been known to be consistently inappropriate with women.” They also claim that many company leaders were “unapproachable” and showed clear bias against women.

There were also safety concerns, with the group stating that Blue Origin seemed more focused on beating billionaires Richard Branson and Elon Musk to space rather than tackling safety issues that would have slowed down the schedule.

Bezos blasted into space on July 21 on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, a date he selected for its historical significance. Bezos held fast to it, even as Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson pushed up his own flight from New Mexico and beat him to space by nine days.

The group said that last year company leaders seemed impatient with New Shepard rocket’s schedule of a few flights per year, instead wanting more than 40. “Some of us felt that with the resources and staff available, leadership’s race to launch at such a breakneck speed was seriously compromising flight safety,” they said.

Blue Origin said in a statement that it has no tolerance for any kind of harassment or discrimination and that it stands by its safety record. The company said it believes “New Shepard is the safest space vehicle ever designed or built.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
Firefighters were able to rescue two people from a second-floor apartment fire at a former art...
Firefighters rescue two people from burning fire in downtown Gulfport

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Biden administration urges judge to block Texas abortion law
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school
The shooting was portrayed on Alex Jones’ Infowars show as a hoax involving actors aimed at...
Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy