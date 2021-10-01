WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Brett Kavanaugh has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high court said in a press release Friday that Kavanaugh has no symptoms and has been fully vaccinated since January. Kavanaugh and all the other justices had a routine coronavirus test ahead of Friday’s ceremonial investiture for Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The court says Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, and they tested negative on Thursday. The court says Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend the ceremony.

The court’s new term begins on Monday, and the justices are returning to the courtroom to hear arguments after an 18-month absence because of the coronavirus pandemic. They had been hearing arguments via telephone.

Kavanaugh participated in the court’s private conference on Monday, when he and his colleagues met at the court to review thousands of appeals that accumulated over the summer.

He also took part Wednesday in an annual three-mile run for charity in Washington that included other judges, elected officials, government workers and reporters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,101 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths...
1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr....
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
CBP officers seized over $6.5 million in fake U.S. and Euro currency from Russia.
Officers seize more than $6.5 million in counterfeit cash
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
At just 16, Julissa Dottery has already endured a battle for her life that many don't...
Pascagoula teenager celebrates successful heart transplant recovery