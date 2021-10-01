Scholar Athlete of the Week: Breland Curry

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Moss Point’s Breland Curry has become a leader on and off the field for the Tigers.

He’s top three in his class, a member of the football and baseball teams, as well as Key Club, leadership club, and the National Honor Society.

While he loves the game of football, he’s using his academics to help plan for the future.

“NFL stands for Not For Long. You never know how far it’ll go with injuries and things like that,” said Curry. “You always want to have a backup plan to carry you throughout your life.”

He also wants to be an example for the younger kids on the team and show them the importance of leading on and off the field.

“They have to go through the same things I’m going through,” he said. “They’re going to be in my shoes eventually so I always let them know to keep going. I try to be the best leader I can be.”

For his head coach Gene Harmon, he says he’s thankful to have someone of Breland’s character on his team.

“Breland is one of those guys that’s really rare as a student athlete,” said Harmon. “I know he’s in the top five of his class with a shot at valedictorian. Just for a student athlete of his caliber to be able to hold that prestige, it’s a big time deal for him.”

For someone who sees Breland off the field, Moss Point counselor Burt Jackson says Breland is a one of a kind student.

“You know a lot of the times if someone is putting on an air, it’ll translate sooner or later, and you’ll see the real person. But the real person is Breland 365 at all times,” said Jackson. “He’s always quick to lend a hand and he’s always quick with a resolution. He thinks outside of the box.”

For Breland though, even in his spare time, the hard work never stops.

“Sometimes I cut hair, just to try and get a hustle on, keep the grind mode going,” said Curry. “I detail cars and stuff like that, just to keep the mindset going.”

