WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Possible intruder mauled to death by homeowner’s dogs

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and...
It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A possible intruder was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, according to investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the homeowner found Alex Abraha dead on the front porch upon returning home.

The medical examiner with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has ruled mauling as the official cause of death.

It’s unclear why Abraha was at the house, but there is evidence that he went inside and encountered several large dogs.

According to investigators, there is no known relationship between Abraha and the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,101 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths...
1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

Latest News

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast...
Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing
Police said two teen brothers tried to kill their mother and younger brother.
Two teens tried to kill mother and younger brother, police say
At just 16, Julissa Dottery has already endured a battle for her life that many don't...
Pascagoula teenager celebrates successful heart transplant recovery
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19