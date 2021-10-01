WLOX Careers
Ohio schools warned about ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge

The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge...
The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge that had students destroying bathrooms.(WRDW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio School Safety Center is warning schools and educators in the Buckeye state of a new TikTok challenge for October called “Slap a Teacher.”

In the challenge, students are encouraged to slap a teacher or staff member and run before being caught committing the assault, according to an OSSC spokesperson.

The incident must be filmed or the challenge does not “count,” the spokesperson says.

School administrators are urged to work to inform parents of the trend in TikTok challenges and speak with students about the potential repercussions if they participate.

The October challenge follows a month of challenges being reported in Tri-State classrooms, some innocuous, others destructive.

Eight students in Boone County were cited on Sept. 18 in connection with the “devious licks” TikTok challenge in which students were encouraged to steal items and destroy bathrooms at their schools.

TikTok took steps to ban the viral challenge around the same time.

