Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona; 2 killed

A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.(Source: KPHO/KTVT/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Officials in Arizona say helicopter crashed and burned after it collided in midair over suburban Phoenix with a single-engine plane that landed safely at an airport.

Both occupants of the helicopter died.

Chandler Police Sgt. Jason McClimans confirmed that the collision happened Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport.

McClimans and a fire department spokesman confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter were killed.

News video showed a fire crew using a tarp to cover the helicopter’s burned wreckage in brush on what appeared to be a vacant lot or field near the airport’s southern boundary.

The plane’s occupants did not need medical treatment and no one on the ground was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

