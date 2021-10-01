MGCCC students recount split-second decisions at fatal crash scene

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two brave Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students showed up and jumped into action on the night of the accident that killed MGCCC defensive lineman Levi Madison.

Last week, MGCCC Band of Gold members Katelyn Elliott and Kris Bigham returned to the Perkinston Campus after a game at Hinds.

They left their dorm and went to eat. On the way, they saw a car in flames at the intersection of Highway 49 and Magnolia Drive in Wiggins.

“The car was on fire, and Kris pulled off and ran and said call the police and she ran to the car,” Elliot said.

In that car were three Bulldog football players, the driver, Levi Madison, Brandon Cunningham and Cam Thomas. That’s when Bigham, an MGCCC nursing student, went into action.

The accident happened around 1:24 a.m. at the intersection of South Magnolia Drive and U.S. 49 in Wiggins. The car left the roadway, struck a pole, and caught fire. (Wiggins Fire Department)

“I saw a guy on the ground first, and he was a good bit away from the car, and he was bleeding, and I asked him if he was ok, and he said can you get my friend out of the car, he’s stuck, and they were screaming,” Bigham said. “He (Levi) was wedged in the car, stuck around the gearshift, and I grabbed his hand and I tried to pull him out, but I couldn’t get him out. He was too wedged for me to get him out. Brandon was laying in the grass several feet from the car, his leg looked like it was broken. He couldn’t stand.”

Levi Madison died from his injuries. Since the tragedy, a memorial has been set up at the accident site remembering the Bulldog freshman gone too soon.

MGCCC defensive lineman Levi Madison was killed in a car crash Sept. 24 while heading back to campus following an away game. (MGCCC)

“I just feel bad for Levi and his family and what they’re going through. I can’t imagine anything like that,” Elliot added.

And for their heroic efforts, Elliot and Bigham were recognized by the Wiggins Police Department. Both say it’s a nice gesture, but it won’t bring Levi back.

“I’m never going to forget him, ever,” Bigham said.

Both Katelyn and Kris said they’ll be performing with heavy hearts tonight when the Band of Gold takes the field in Wesson for the Bulldogs game against Co-Lin.

