Firefighters rescue two people from burning fire in downtown Gulfport

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters were able to rescue two people from a second-floor apartment fire at a former art gallery in downtown Gulfport Thursday evening.

According to Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelly, the fire happened on 2108 25th Avenue. The building used to be Collectors Art Gallery, but it has now turned into a residence.

Gulfport firefighters were able to rescue two people from a fire at a former art gallery in downtown Gulfport Thursday evening. (Harrison County Fire Department)

The chief said one person rescued was able to walk out, but the other person needed more advanced care, eventually being sent to the hospital.

The fire at one point closed the northbound lane on Highway 49 from 19th Street, but the lane is back open.

As of now, no word on the person’s condition.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.