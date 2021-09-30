Several accidents reported across South Mississippi, including one fatal

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - State troopers are working several traffic accidents throughout four South Mississippi counties that all happened Thursday morning.

One of those accidents is a fatal crash in George County on Highway 26, near Joe Fortner Road, which is just west of where the road is closed due to the collapsed roadway. MHP Spokesperson Cal Robertson said a pickup truck and a log truck collided. All lanes are currently blocked while authorities work to clear the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

On I-59 in Pearl River County, a UPS truck went off the road and into the ditch just north of Savannah Millard Road. MHP reports that all southbound lanes are closed and that traffic delays should be expected for a few hours while they work to get the truck out. This was also a single-vehicle accident, said Robertson.

Other accidents that MHP responded to Thursday morning that have been cleared include one in Harrison County and another in Jackson County.

In Harrison County, a vehicle went over the side of the Wolf River Bridge on I-10 near mile marker 26, just west of County Farm Road. Traffic was backed up past Menge Avenue while authorities worked to clear the scene. Injuries were reported, said Robertson, adding that it was a single-vehicle accident.

Another single-vehicle crash was reported on I-10 at mile marker 57 after a vehicle left the roadway and became submerged in standing water in the median. No injuries or traffic delays have been reported.

To see a live look at traffic conditions, visit Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Traffic Cam by clicking here.

