September’s final day will be this rainy pattern’s final day too

By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Take your rain jacket again today. The final day of September will bring our final day of scattered thunderstorms. By the end of Thursday, rain amounts will be up to around a half-inch in South Mississippi but some isolated totals could approach three inches. Thankfully, we should get a break tomorrow as rain chances are expected to decrease for the first day of October. Friday looks partly cloudy and could be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s due to fewer clouds and rain. Rain chances look slim for Saturday. We’ll see a better chance for rain Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances may decrease next Wednesday and Thursday behind the front.

