WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case

By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Investigators are getting a clearer picture of Brian Laundrie’s movements after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.

And while the timeline is becoming clearer, the extent of his parents’ involvement is still in question.

“They had … 10 days to two weeks to plan how Brian was going to leave,” said Steve Moore, a former FBI special agent.

Before Petito’s family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.

“In my mind, the only thing that would explain the behaviors of the Laundrie family are people who are trying to protect and assist their son,” Moore said.

Before Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida...
Before Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.(Source: CNN)

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito’s death, they are looking for him as part of a response to a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person’s debit card.

On Sept. 4, Laundrie purchased a new cell phone, according to his family’s attorney.

Then 10 days later, his parents told authorities he was last seen leaving their home for a nature reserve.

It was on Sept. 19 that Petito’s remains were found. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Petito’s family and their attorney are pleading for Laundrie to do the right thing.

“Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in,” said Richard Stafford, a lawyer for the Petito family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the...
Several accidents reported across South Mississippi, including one fatal
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Coast school districts begin to drop mask mandates for students, staff
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St....
Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County

Latest News

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown
The Biden administration is putting final touches on long-sought consumer protections against...
Ban on ‘surprise’ medical bills to take effect Jan. 1
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi