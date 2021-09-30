WLOX Careers
Saints return to home practice facility

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WLOX) - On and off the field, it was an up-and-down few weeks for the Saints, making a temporary home in Fort Worth, but also playing three entirely different games. A flawless performance in week one, a dud in week two, and enough to get the job done in week three.

So if you’re having trouble figuring out exactly what this team is, don’t worry - Sean Payton is too. But he really likes how his team has battled.

“When you have a game like we had against Carolina, you’re going to be able to ask me that question for the next eight weeks. I think more importantly it will (even out) down the stretch. I like how we’re protecting the football, we’ve done a good job of understanding how to win football games, two of these first three games, and we’ll go from there.”

