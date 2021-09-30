Portion of federal rental assistance funds could potentially be reallocated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earlier this year, we told you about the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program launched by the Mississippi Home Corporation.

It’s designed to help those who’ve fallen behind on rent due to the pandemic get back on their feet.

”Over seven thousand [applicants] have been approved so far,” said Rivers Orman, corporate communications officer for MHC. The U.S. Department of Treasury funded RAMP and other assistance programs through its Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Federal dollars were allocated to each state for the program.

On Thursday, Orman said the department will begin evaluating how much money each state has given out. One thing the department will look for is whether states have issued at least 65 percent of the assistance.

Those who haven’t risk losing a portion of its funds, reallocating the dollars to another state showing it has a higher demand for the money.

“If there’s a demand in Mississippi for the money, then we expect that we will keep it,” said Rivers.

In Mississippi, RAMP has approved a total of 7,062 people and denied 1,148 people.

The Department of Treasury allocated $186 million for the program. So far, $30.2 million has been used.

That means only 16 percent of the funds have been given out. Falling short of the threshold, Orman admits, she’s not sure if a portion of the state’s funds will get slashed or reallocated.

However, if some of the funds are taken away, she said some money will still be available to help Mississippians still needing help with their rent.

”It’s not like the clock strike midnight and they take the money way,” said Orman. “We have definitely proven that we’ve gotten the money out. We’re increasingly giving the money out. I think we’re processing well over $2.5 million a week, which is good, and that’s increasing. Things are taking off. Hopefully there won’t be a change in Mississippi. We will certainly lobby for that. We know that people need this money.”

Although the evaluations begin Thursday, Orman said MHC is not sure when they’ll know whether it keeps all of its money for the program.

If no money is taken away, the Mississippi Home Corporation will have until September of 2022 to spend the roughly $150 million that remain available for RAMP.

