Ole Miss preparing for Alabama one day at a time

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Since Nick Saban’s first national title at Alabama, the Crimson Tide has only lost five times at home - most recently to LSU, but the next team to do so was Ole Miss back in 2015.

Of those five, there’s no real historical trend to follow that favors the visiting team. The first loss during that time was a 24-point comeback from Cam Newton and Auburn. LSU came in the following year and won 9-6 with fewer than 250 yards of offense. Ole Miss and LSU each won in shootouts, and Johnny Football’s Texas A&M Aggies put up just nine points throughout the final three quarters to hold off a comeback. The takeaway is, there’s no formula to beat Alabama. They’re great at everything, all the time.

Ole Miss gave them a fight last year, and the Rebels know how tall the task is in front of them. And instead of focusing on the opponent, they’re focused on themselves.

“We’re not worried about who we’re playing, we’re worried about how we handle each practice individually,” quarterback Matt Corral said. “We’re worried about today, not Alabama, even though they are a great team - the best team we’re going to face this year. We’re not worried about them right now, we’re worried about having the best practice that we can today.”

