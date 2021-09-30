WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Ole Miss preparing for Alabama one day at a time

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLOX) - Since Nick Saban’s first national title at Alabama, the Crimson Tide has only lost five times at home - most recently to LSU, but the next team to do so was Ole Miss back in 2015.

Of those five, there’s no real historical trend to follow that favors the visiting team. The first loss during that time was a 24-point comeback from Cam Newton and Auburn. LSU came in the following year and won 9-6 with fewer than 250 yards of offense. Ole Miss and LSU each won in shootouts, and Johnny Football’s Texas A&M Aggies put up just nine points throughout the final three quarters to hold off a comeback. The takeaway is, there’s no formula to beat Alabama. They’re great at everything, all the time.

Ole Miss gave them a fight last year, and the Rebels know how tall the task is in front of them. And instead of focusing on the opponent, they’re focused on themselves.

“We’re not worried about who we’re playing, we’re worried about how we handle each practice individually,” quarterback Matt Corral said. “We’re worried about today, not Alabama, even though they are a great team - the best team we’re going to face this year. We’re not worried about them right now, we’re worried about having the best practice that we can today.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Coast school districts begin to drop mask mandates for students, staff
An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St....
Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taken down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden...
Saints return to home practice facility
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
Mississippi State hoping to climb mental hurdle against Texas A&M
Saints return to home practice facility
Saints return to home practice facility
Mississippi State hoping to climb mental hurdle against Texas A&M
Mississippi State hoping to climb mental hurdle against Texas A&M