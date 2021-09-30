Ocean Springs businesses get ready for Cruisin’ the Coast

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin’ the Coast is just days away and businesses across South Mississippi are getting ready for the welcome surge of visitors. The event and its thousands of visitors brings in big bucks across the Gulf Coast. It’s money that is critical to many businesses after the last year.

However, items at some retailers may be missing or be in short supply because business owners are currently having trouble getting merchandise in stock.

”I was told a lot of our merchandise is sitting in cargo ships off the coast somewhere,” said Yvette Cannata, the owner of J Laurie Shoe Boutique.

Cannata has been searching her stock room for solutions, trying to find the right products to fill her shop.

”The stock room is fairly bare right now. It is a lot lower than it normally is at this time of year,” she said.

The shipping issues couldn’t come at a worse time as classic cruisers will soon roll in to Ocean Springs for Cruisin’ the Coast.

Last year, even with COVID precautions in place, hundreds of people filled the streets of downtown Ocean Springs for the event.

Ocean Springs Mercantile switched locations prior to last year’s event and the change brought in a lot more foot traffic.

“It was a game changer for us because we just didn’t get the traffic a third of a mile down from the heart of downtown. We have already seen an increase in the business and we’re looking forward to all the cruisers coming,” said owner Susan Hagan.

Many businesses create merchandise to specifically cater to the Cruisin’ crowd and bring visitors to their shops. Ocean Springs Mercantile creates shirts. The Hillyer House has a huge painting welcoming the car fanatics. In all, Store owners stress the week ahead is a big one for their bottom line.

”It is huge. We love rolling out the red carpet for the cruisers. The amount of people that come from 48 states and all over. We are able to open our door and say welcome to the south and tell let our story be told,” said Hillyer House owner Paige Riley.

Cruisin’ the Coast events will be taking place in downtown Ocean Springs beginning Thursday, Oct. 7 and going through Saturday, Oct. 9.

