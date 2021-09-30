WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

More than half of Starkville apartment tenants face homelessness after mass evictions

More than half of Starkville apartment tenants face homelessness after mass evictions
More than half of Starkville apartment tenants face homelessness after mass evictions(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday was the day that many tenants of the Catherine Street Apartment Complex in Starkville have been dreading.

For more than a month, residents, many with lower incomes, children and, in some cases, disabilities, have faced mass eviction after new owner Ferretti Property Services chose not to renew their leases.

“They knew the day was coming,” says Yulanda Haddix, president of the Oktibbeha County branch of the NAACP. “This is the only security they’ve had for the last couple of years. And most of these tenants have always had to be kicked out of somewhere because they had nowhere to go.”

That cycle continues for those who once called the Catherine Street Apartment Complex home.

Ferretti Property bought the complex in May and allegedly filed suit to evict residents on both July 26 and August 18. Since then, residents have been searching desperately for new homes.

“I was going around looking for a place, but I never could find anything,” says Golden Lee, who has lived on Catherine Street for about five years.

An out-of-court settlement on September 8 gave many tenants until the 29 to move. By that day, most of the apartments were empty.

“There’s a waiting list at every subsidized housing complex,” Haddix says. “Also, as far as our housing authority, they have no space.”

Haddix has been one of those working to help residents find housing. She says that of the 60-plus people that have had to relocate, more than half still don’t have a place to live.

“Today, some people will be in their cars with their children,” she says. “That is absolutely [something] I did not want to see.”

Haddix says she has sought the help of private landlords - friends who could offer long-term housing for 10 of the 23 displaced families.

“For the last month, I’ve been calling, begging, making some personal commitments myself, just saying that, ‘If you give them a chance, I’m going to work with these individuals,’” she says.

Golden and her daughter Ada say they had a hearing with Ferretti Property Thursday morning that was dismissed in Oktibbeha County Justice Court, giving them two extra weeks to move

“I’m disabled, me and my daughter, and we don’t get no benefits till the first and the third [of the month],” Golden says.

Ultimately, Haddix says it is up to the community to come together to help save the Lees and so many others that are facing homelessness.

“These people cannot be forgotten,” she says. “This will not end unless we make a difference.”

Golden says that she has spoken with Mississippi United to End Homelessness about emergency housing but they can only qualify for that after they become homeless.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Landon Woodson
Miss. high school student dies of COVID-19
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
Firefighters were able to rescue two people from a second-floor apartment fire at a former art...
Firefighters rescue two people from burning fire in downtown Gulfport

Latest News

A South Mississippi couple really exemplified the true meaning of ‘in sickness and in health’...
WATCH: Couple marries inside Biloxi VA emergency room after groom wakes up ill on wedding day
A South Mississippi couple really exemplified the true meaning of ‘in sickness and in health’...
Couple marries inside Biloxi VA emergency room after groom wakes up ill on wedding day
From early screening to radiation, chemotherapy and counseling, the Cancer Center at Singing...
Gulfport hospital opens new Cancer Center to help prevent, diagnose, treat cancer
As of Aug. 31, 2021, there were 76 reported positive cases and 354 people quarantined in the...
Charter school application process under microscope after no new schools approved this year
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says its new formula means owners of lower-cost homes...
EXPLAINER: Flood insurance revamp aims for fairer rates