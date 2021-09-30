Mississippi State hoping to climb mental hurdle against Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi State is no stranger to playing in close games. The average margin of victory in their four contests played so far is five points. Mike Leach’s main concern right now, however, is starting quickly. The Bulldogs have scored just two offensive touchdowns in the first quarter this season, but seven in the fourth.

Leach says they’re capable of a fast start - it’s just a mental hurdle.

“We’re explosive, but we have to know good things will happen. Right now we just hope good things will happen,” Leach said. “I see a team that can make a lot of plays, I see a team that will take itself out of drives because they don’t have that focus. We get down there hoping it will work, hoping it will happen. There has to be an expectation. Some of that comes with experience, but in the end it’s a decision.”

