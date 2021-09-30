WLOX Careers
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. The McRib, the fast food sandwich that went viral before viral was a thing, is back.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) - One of the most popular limited-time offerings on the McDonald’s menu will soon be available for purchase again.

McDonald’s tweeted Thursday that the McRib will make its return Nov. 1.

The pork is dipped in barbecue sauce, and the sandwich is topped with onions and pickles.

Fans of the McRib often wonder why the sandwich is only available for a shortened period of time. A CNN report stated limited release items like the McRib and pumpkin spice lattes are an effective marketing tool to drive business to the establishments.

The McRib was first introduced to customers 40 years ago, but it has mostly remained a limited-time offering since then.

Some international McDonald’s customers can purchase the McRib year-round, including in Germany.

