Jameis Winston excited for first home start

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) -The Saint are back home in New Orleans to take on the New York Giants this Sunday.

Hurricane Ida damaged the Saints’ facilities and forced to move practices to Texas and the first game against the Packers to Jacksonville.

For quarterback Jameis Winston, it’s also a sort of homecoming.

Winston spent many years in the visitors tunnel of the Superdome as the Buccaneers’ quarterback.

Now, he’s set to make his first regular season home start in the black and gold.

Winston knows better than most how intimidating of an atmosphere the Superdome can be for visiting teams.

”It’s difficult, just because they get into it. We have great fans. We have very maniacal fans. Some people (teams) you have tough fans (to get into it). But our fans just want to see the Saints win period. They’re not into throwing things at the players or doing wild stuff,” said Winston. “They’re just about who’s winning at the end of the day, we’re winning and we’re saying Who Dat all day long. I’ve experienced the good side and the bad side of that. I’m very happy to be experiencing what our fans now.”

Saints kick off against the Giants Sunday at noon.

