WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jameis Winston excited for first home start

Winston throws for 5 Touchdowns against the Packers
Winston throws for 5 Touchdowns against the Packers(Associated Press)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) -The Saint are back home in New Orleans to take on the New York Giants this Sunday.

Hurricane Ida damaged the Saints’ facilities and forced to move practices to Texas and the first game against the Packers to Jacksonville.

For quarterback Jameis Winston, it’s also a sort of homecoming.

Winston spent many years in the visitors tunnel of the Superdome as the Buccaneers’ quarterback.

Now, he’s set to make his first regular season home start in the black and gold.

Winston knows better than most how intimidating of an atmosphere the Superdome can be for visiting teams.

”It’s difficult, just because they get into it. We have great fans. We have very maniacal fans. Some people (teams) you have tough fans (to get into it). But our fans just want to see the Saints win period. They’re not into throwing things at the players or doing wild stuff,” said Winston. “They’re just about who’s winning at the end of the day, we’re winning and we’re saying Who Dat all day long. I’ve experienced the good side and the bad side of that. I’m very happy to be experiencing what our fans now.”

Saints kick off against the Giants Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the...
Several accidents reported across South Mississippi, including one fatal
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Coast school districts begin to drop mask mandates for students, staff
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St....
Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County

Latest News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taken down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden...
Saints return to home practice facility
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) is helped up by linemen Kwatrivous Johnson, left,...
Mississippi State hoping to climb mental hurdle against Texas A&M
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss preparing for Alabama one day at a time
Saints return to home practice facility
Saints return to home practice facility