I-10 accident leads to discovery of overturned vehicle 30-feet under bridge

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a vehicle traveling westbound on I-10, left the roadway and ended up thirty feet under a bridge. The driver of the vehicle was rescued and flown to a trauma center.(Harrison County Fire Rescue/Facebook)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A Thursday morning accident on I-10 may have actually saved a life. It was someone stuck in traffic behind the crash that noticed an overturned vehicle 30-feet below the Wolf River bridge.

It all happened near the Long Beach exit, and caused eastbound traffic to be at a near standstill for several hours. The driver of the overturned vehicle was rescued and flown to a trauma center for treatment.

Investigators believe the vehicle flipped over the bridge and crashed in the overnight hours. The driver could have been in the wreckage for eight hours, and was only spotted because of the traffic backup from the second accident.

Harrison County Fire Rescue, CRTC, AMR, Rescue 5 and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a...

Posted by Harrison County Fire Rescue on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Rescue 5 was on the scene this morning on I10 near mm 28 in Harrison County assisting with the care and transport of a...

Posted by Mississippi Air Rescue 5 - Gulfport, MS on Thursday, September 30, 2021

As this accident was being worked, first responders were busy with several other traffic accidents throughout four South Mississippi counties.

One of those accidents was a fatal crash in George County on Highway 26, near Joe Fortner Road, which is just west of where the road is closed due to the collapsed roadway. MHP Spokesperson Cal Robertson said a pickup truck and a log truck collided. Officials identified the victim as 21-year-old Cody Allen Rogers of Lucedale.

On I-59 in Pearl River County, a UPS truck went off the road and into the ditch just north of Savannah Millard Road. Traffic was impacted for a few hours as crews worked to get the truck out of the muck.

Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the...
Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the roadway, said Mississippi Highway Patrol. It's one of several accidents troopers are working in South Mississippi.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)

A single-vehicle crash was also reported on I-10 at mile marker 57 after a vehicle left the roadway and became submerged in standing water in the median. No injuries were reported from that accident.

