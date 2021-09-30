WLOX Careers
Hancock County man charged with aggravated assault after shooting man in Bay St. Louis

By Akim Powell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Hancock County man was charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a man in Bay St. Louis on September 17, according to authorities.

Bay St. Louis Police say they responded to the scene around 11:40 p.m., in reference to a shooting in the downtown area.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old Biloxi man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Through the investigation, it was determined that 42-year-old Deon Morgan was the suspect. Authorities issued an arrest warrant, charging Morgan with one count of aggravated assault setting his bond at $250,000.

After almost two few weeks, he surrendered himself to authorities Wednesday. He’s currently being held at the Hancock County Jail.

