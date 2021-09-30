WLOX Careers
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.(Viewer Submitted)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have released new information on the death of two-year-old Nevaeh Allen.

According to the arrest information from the 19th JDC, Phillip Gardner told authorities that mother Lanaya Cardwell was getting ready for work when Allen walked into the bathroom and grabbed the mother’s contact lenses.

RELATED STORIES: Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death

Cardwell became upset and punched Allen with a closed fist in the stomach causing her to fall and hit her head on a cabinet.

According to Gardner, Cardwell took Allen into another room and described hearing what sounded to be two adults fighting.

Gardner observed Allen crying and noticed a bruise on her forehead.

He then took Cardwell to work and returned home with Allen.

Allen refused to eat and complained of stomach pain to Gardner.

Later Allen laid down on the couch and was found unresponsive.

According to Gardner, he attempted to give Allen CPR, but she was cold and lifeless. He did admit to not calling 911 and leaving his cell phone at home so police could not track it.

Gardner, then went on to state that he put the remains of Allen in a suitcase and loaded her into his car and drove to Mississippi to dispose of her remains, and then disposed of the suitcase and Allen’s clothing in a trashcan.

Later Gardner confessed to making a false missing person report.

According to authorities, the forensic pathologist stated that while the victim had severe trauma causing brain swelling, it cannot be ruled out that the victim was still alive at the time that Gardner placed her in the suitcase and suffocated to death prior to succumbing to the other injuries.

