WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID boosters now offered at county health departments

Pfizer booster
Pfizer booster
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Access to COVID-19 booster shots just got a little easier.

You can now book your appointment for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine which is available at all county health department clinics.

Mississippi State Department of Health says booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.

The shot is only for people who qualify.

You can get a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine if you are:

  • Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer, AND
  • It’s been at least 6 months since your last shot of Pfizer.

And you must fall into one of the following categories:

Third or additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic already offering the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Schedule your appointment here or call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Mother, stepfather of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen charged in child’s death
Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the...
Several accidents reported across South Mississippi, including one fatal
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Coast school districts begin to drop mask mandates for students, staff
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St....
Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County

Latest News

Ureka Black, Jake Guidry, Lanaya Cardwell, and Phillip Gardner are all facing second-degree...
3 Louisiana children allegedly killed by their parents in separate incidents across the state
The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media
More rain today
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Interstate 59 South is closed near Savannah Mallard Road after a UPS truck went off the...
Several accidents reported across South Mississippi, including one fatal