California man busted with 364 pounds of marijuana on I-20 in Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon police arrested a California man Tuesday evening around 10:15 p.m. after finding a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving.

William Henry, 62, a resident of Hesperia, California, was stopped for a traffic violation eastbound on Interstate 20 in Brandon.

During the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious Henry was participating in criminal activity and a search of the vehicle driven by Henry revealed he was in possession of 364 pounds of marijuana.

During the subsequent investigation, Henry was discovered to have an extensive multi-state and federal criminal history, including prior arrests for drug trafficking and manufacture.

Henry was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and booked into the Rankin County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Henry was scheduled to appear in Brandon Municipal Court Wednesday for initial appearance. Members of the Rankin County Interdiction Team assisted in this investigation.

