3 Louisiana children allegedly killed by their parents in separate incidents across the state

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over four tragic days, three children, all under the age of two, have died at the hands of their parents, according to law enforcement across Louisiana. The incidents span the entire state, from Shreveport to Thibodaux.

Navaeh Allen, 2, was reported missing by her mother in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 28. After an extensive search, the child’s body was discovered in a remote area of Hancock County, Mississippi.

During the investigation, officials learned that Lanaya Cardwell allegedly punched her daughter in the stomach, causing her to fall and hit her head on a cabinet. The child died on the couch, according to Baton Rouge police.

In a press conference on Sept. 29, police say they believe Cardwell’s boyfriend, Phillip Gardner, was responsible for disposing of the toddler’s body. They are now both facing second-degree murder charges.

Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder for the death of their child, 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen (center). (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office/Viewer Submitted)

In the opposite corner of the state, on the same day, deputies in Shreveport say 10-month-old Joshua Black and his 5-year-old brother were thrown from a bridge by their mother into Cross Lake.

Both children were recovered from the lake. Joshua was pronounced dead at the scene by marine patrol officers. The older brother was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Ureka Black, 32, has been in jail since Monday, facing one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988 (CPSO)

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, deputies in one of the southernmost parishes arrested Jake Guidry, 26, of Thibodaux, for allegedly killing his 11-month-old child, Zabria. Guidry allegedly told deputies he hit Zabria “too hard.” Lafourche Parish deputies found the child’s body in the rear cargo area of Guidry’s SUV.

Guidry is also facing a second-degree murder charge.

Jake Guidry, 26, claimed to deputies to have hit 11-month-old Zabria Guidry “too hard”. (Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

