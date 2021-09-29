WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

By KPRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man carjacked a woman in Texas and dragged her four to five blocks, resulting in her death, police said.

“I went outside, and I see everybody. I see their faces,” Elkin Rodriguez said. “I see their reactions, and I knew it was bad.”

Rodriguez shared the surveillance video from his tire shop next door that captured part of the crash at the end. He said he was there at the time.

“When I see the smoke, I realized there was a car accident,” he said. “I hear people screaming.”

Investigators said the suspect stole a cell phone from an auto parts store and was chased by employees. He then ran across the street to a church, where he jumped into a woman’s vehicle.

Officers said the suspect tried to push the woman out of the car, but she had her seatbelt on.

The suspect took off as the woman was trying to get out, hitting six to seven vehicles.

“She was trying to exit the vehicle but couldn’t because of her seatbelt,” said Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department.

After crashing into a pole, police said the suspect took off.

Officers were able to find him with the help of witnesses and take him into custody.

People who witnessed it are trying to make sense of the woman’s death and everything that happened.

“I feel really, really bad for the family. My condolences to the family. That was, that’s horrible,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
Former Mississippi governor’s wife dies at age 61
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at...
New Orleans surgeon delivers baby on flight
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,520 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths...
1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Hasbro made an action figure of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas disguised as a stormtrooper.
Hasbro to release George Lucas stormtrooper action figure
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from Canary Islands eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or...
Reports: United Airlines expected to terminate nearly 600 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance