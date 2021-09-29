WLOX Careers
Will Hall confident Ty Keyes’ ‘future is bright’

By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Miss head coach Will Hall said on Tuesday that the Golden Eagles’ goal on Saturday was to go into Tuscaloosa and give Alabama everything they had, and he thought they did that. Now, the 41-year-old says it’s time to take the next step as a program as they enter conference play.

Hall may be in his first-ever season as a Division I head coach, but he’s spent 18 years on a coaching staff - about the same amount of time his starting quarterback, Ty Keyes, has been alive.

Throughout Hall’s nearly two decade-long coaching career, his teams have started a freshman at quarterback seven different times. The first five have gone on to be some form of an all-conference player. The sixth is Tulane redshirt-freshman Michael Pratt, who led all true freshmen nationally in touchdown passes in 2020. The seventh one is Keyes, the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in the Magnolia State out of Taylorsville High School.

To say the two may be inexperienced at this stage is fair and true. But Hall has faith in his quarterback’s track record, as well as his own, to grow and mature as the season goes.

“We’ve done it before, we always get better as the year goes on. It’s not the first time we’ve done this,” Hall said Tuesday. “I feel like Ty is going to continue to progress, and everybody is around him. I see us getting better, we got better today (Tuesday). He’s going to run around and make plays with his feet. He really trusts his arm and his natural ability, and he loves football. He was up here until 9 o’clock last night, we started the day at 6:30 in the morning. The future is bright, he’s doing everything he’s supposed to do.”

