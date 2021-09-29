WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Snap benefits increasing October 1

Snap benefits increasing October 1
Snap benefits increasing October 1
By Ashley Garner
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Snap benefits will be going up beginning Friday, October 1

According to the USDA, the SNAP program helps feed more than 42 million Americans, which is 1 in 8 people each month.

This increase is intended to put healthy food choices in reach for families that might not have been able to afford fresh fruit and vegetables.

The 21 percent increase is based on the pre-pandemic amount your family was receiving, so this is separate from the extra pandemic relief funds.

According to the USDA, the change was driven by the latest data on current food prices, what Americans typically eat, dietary guidance, and the nutrients in food.

So, the revised plan encourages people to eat more fish and vegetables.

A recent USDA study shows that nearly nine out of 10 SNAP participants reported facing cost barriers to achieving a healthy diet.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at...
New Orleans surgeon delivers baby on flight
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,520 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths...
1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate
Wendi McLamb
Former pastor, treasurer accused of embezzling $136K from Brunswick County church
Another high chance for showers and storms today.
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, file photo, Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas...
Dobbs: Funding for medical marijuana regulation is a concern
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,098 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths...
1,098 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi