Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St. Andrews community around 5:45 a.m.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St. Andrews community around 5:45 a.m.(WDBJ7)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teen boys have been charged as adults, after deputies say they robbed a gas station Wednesday morning.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St. Andrews community around 5:45 a.m.

One of the boys demanded money from the register while holding a handgun on the clerk, while the other teen allegedly took a large number of cigarettes and Vapes, according to the sheriff. Fortunately, the clerk wasn’t hurt.

The young men ages 15 and 16, left on foot and ran into the woods. Using a K-9, deputies chased the teens and they were taken into custody. Deputies also recovered the money and property that were stolen.

They were both charged with armed robbery, and their bonds were set at $500,00.

