Scattered thunderstorms again Wednesday. Rain chance decreases Friday.

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Today will be humid again with warm high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s and a heat index as hot as the lower 90s. Expect another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Flooding rain is possible today and tonight, but unlikely. Keep the umbrella nearby tomorrow with another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances should decrease for Friday into Saturday. A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible Sunday into early next week. The tropics are active out in the Atlantic with Sam and three other areas of possible tropical development. But the Gulf and Caribbean should stay free of tropical systems through the weekend. And the GFS and European computer models currently don’t show any tropical systems in the Gulf or Caribbean through Friday Oct 8. Hurricane season officially ends in two months.

