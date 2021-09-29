WLOX Careers
PRCC’s Latreal Jones commits to Southern Miss

LaTreal Jones scores a touchdown in Pearl River's first win of the 2020 season.
LaTreal Jones scores a touchdown in Pearl River's first win of the 2020 season.
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River wideout Latreal Jones tweeted Sunday night that he’s headed from Poplarville to Hattiesburg, pledging his commitment to Will Hall and Southern Miss.

He’s hauled in 53 passes in his Pearl River career for almost 700 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones and current Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes were teammates in high school at Taylorsville.

