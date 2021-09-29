PRCC’s Latreal Jones commits to Southern Miss

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River wideout Latreal Jones tweeted Sunday night that he’s headed from Poplarville to Hattiesburg, pledging his commitment to Will Hall and Southern Miss.

He’s hauled in 53 passes in his Pearl River career for almost 700 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones and current Southern Miss quarterback Ty Keyes were teammates in high school at Taylorsville.

