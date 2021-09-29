WLOX Careers
Powerball up to $570 million ahead of Wednesday night drawing

By Amber Spradley
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re feeling lucky, now is a great time to buy a Powerball ticket.

More than $500 million is still up for grabs Wednesday night after there was no grand prize winner for Monday’s Powerball jackpot.

Several Mississippians are cashing in for tickets this week.

“I’m always having a good feeling that I’m gonna win, even though I don’t win, but you got to be positive. You can’t think negative if you’re trying to win,” said Eagle Express patron George Washington.

Set for $570 million, Wednesday night’s drawing marks Powerball’s eighth-largest jackpot.

The winning numbers will be announced at 9:59 p.m. CT.

