WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees

FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus in Kenosha, Wisc., in this Monday, Aug. 17, 2015 file photo. College football players and some other athletes in revenue-generating sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board's top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, that would allow the players to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions. The nine-page NLRB memo revisited a case involving Northwestern University football players who were thwarted from forming a union when the board said that taking their side "would not promote stability in labor relations."(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.

NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete,” saying that it was created to obscure the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights.

“The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business enterprises makes players at academic institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport, while simultaneously pursuing business ventures to capitalize on their fame and increase their income,” the memo said.

Neither the NCAA nor representatives for the five largest athletic conferences immediately responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The nine-page NLRB memo revisited a case involving Northwestern football players who were thwarted from forming a union when the board in 2015 said that taking their side “would not promote stability in labor relations.”

Abruzzo’s memo noted that much has changed since the then, including a unanimous Supreme Court decision this year that lifted restrictions on some forms of compensation for college athletes.

Abruzzo also noted that players across the country had engaged in collective action following the killing of George Floyd — actions that “directly concerns terms and conditions of employment, and is protected concerted activity.”

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2008, file photo, Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen on the tarmac at...
New Orleans surgeon delivers baby on flight
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,520 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths...
1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate
Booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are now being given out to some Americans, but...
What to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot
North Korea's state media said the missile met technical requirements during its first flight...
North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight
Florida man captures gator with trash can
Florida man captures gator in trash can