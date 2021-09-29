Moss Point city leaders finzalize plans for Cruisin’ the River City

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast cities are finalizing preparations leading up to the 25th anniversary of Cruisin’ The Coast, including city leaders in Moss Point. Moss Point Parks and Recreation Director Donna Joseph said on Oct. 5, classic cars will take over the River City.

“Cruisin’ the River City is going to be like no other year,” Joseph said.

So organizers are gearing up for Cruisin’ the Coast like never before. Joseph said it is important to make sure all the final touches are in place.

“It’s coming up. It’s time and so we just wanted to put those extra touches on our planning,” Joseph said. “We want to make sure all of the I’s are dotted, all of the T’s are crossed.”

Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight called for a special Board of Alderman meeting on Sept. 28 to review the plans. A major focal point of discussion was on traffic control, and Alderman Darius Wilson said law enforcement officers need to be in place.

“Cruisin’ is a big thing,” Wilson said. “Especially when you’re talking about redirecting the traffic down 613.”

Main Street will be closed to thru-traffic, which means law enforcement officers will have to instruct drivers towards alternate routes. Alderman Wayne Lennep said Main Street is a highway that many semi-trucks frequently navigate.

“We would like to be able to divert as many large trucks as we can around the event. So, we wanted some folks up there to be able to do that and I believe our local police department has it all under control,” Lennep said. “We had a request on here just in case, to ask for additional assistance, but I believe we have it all covered.”

Over the final days of planning, Joseph said focusing on safety is a top priority to ensure Cruisin’ the River City lives up to expectations.

“The city has the biggest responsibility when it comes to making sure that people are safe,” Joseph said. “So that people are able to come into our city and have a good time.”

Cruisin’ the River city will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. and last until 4 p.m.

