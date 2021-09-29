WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

More than 7k Mississippians have received rental assistance from state-run program

FILE —
FILE —(KEYC Photo, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state-run rental assistance program has helped thousands of people stay in their homes.

It’s called RAMP or Rental Assistance for Mississippians program.

Governor Tate Reeves tasked Mississippi Home Corporation with running the program.

As of September 29, RAMP has approved a total of 7,062 people and denied 1,148 people.

That number comes from 22,826 completed applications.

MHC has to spend $30.2 million awarded through federal funds.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Daniel Bourgeois, who goes by the nickname “Creep,” pleaded guilty to one count of second...
‘Creep’ admits to shooting man in Hancock County while on drugs
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
4 of 6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant released from hospital
Gregory Jarvis
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Anthony Depreo of Diamondhead puts up a sign Tuesday at Chandeleur Brewing Company in Gulfport...
Alcohol delivery app launches on the Coast
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate

Latest News

Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Mississsippi requests Major Disaster Delcartion due to Hurricane Ida
According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the teens held up the Shell station in the St....
Two teens charged with armed robbery after robbing gas station in Jackson County
Nevaeh Allen
Police to hold news conference on body of Baton Rouge toddler found in Miss.
Citing the continued decline in both school district and local COVID-19 cases, Ocean Springs...
Ocean Springs School District votes to drop COVID policy, including mask mandate
Satellite image showing Ida approaching Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29, 2021.
One month after Ida, 4 key takeaways