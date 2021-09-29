More showers and storms today

It’s another rainy day for many of us. Scattered showers and storms will linger into the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, and that could lead to localized flooding. It will be warm and humid with highs in the 80s. Rain chances will be lower overnight tonight. We’ll only cool down into the 70s by the morning.

Thursday will bring more showers and storms. Once again, some heavy rain is possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Friday and Saturday will be drier, and most of us will see a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. A front will bring another chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Tropical Depression 20 formed in the Eastern Atlantic this morning. It will likely become Tropical Storm Victor this week, but it will stay out to sea. Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane in the Central Atlantic, but it is also expected to stay out to sea. Another disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a low chance of development. It is currently not a threat to the U.S. Finally, the remnants of Peter have a very low chance of developing in the Western Atlantic. It is not a threat to the U.S.

