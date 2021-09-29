WLOX Careers
Mississsippi requests Major Disaster Declaration due to Hurricane Ida

Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia...
Water remains over many roads in Pearl River County as Ida continues to drench the Magnolia State.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has requested a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government for public and individual assistance due to Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall exactly one month ago in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, nearly a Category 5 at sustained winds of 150 mph, and produced eight tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Ida killed three people and caused widespread damage to homes, businesses and power grids.

Individual assistance has been requested for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties. MEMA officials say in those counties, 11 homes were destroyed, 57 homes had major damage, and 377 homes had minor damage.

Individual Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals recover from the effects of a disaster, according to MEMA.

An additional 19 counties have met the requirements for public assistance request, which includes Amite, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, George, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Lincoln, Pearl River, Pike, Simpson, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson counties.

The purpose of the Public Assistance Program is to support local governments and certain nonprofits to recover from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and the restoration of public infrastructure.

The president must approve the request for federal assistance to become available to local and county governments and certain nonprofits.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

