Gulfport to kick off weekend full of entertainment

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport is kicking off October in a major way. A weekend full of fun is starting up this Friday and the big weekend requires big promotion.

Right now, Gulfport Main Street Director Laurie Toups has her hands full preparing View the Cruise packets for downtown businesses.

“What we want everyone to do is come to Gulfport, camp out and stay,” Toups said with a smile.

She knows how important this weekend is.

‘Gulfport Big Weekend’ Slated October 1-3, 2021 Three-day celebration includes stars, cars, food and music throughout... Posted by View the Cruise on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

“It gives us a chance to showcase our city, our Coast, our people, our hospitality, our food, our local music,” she said. “It’s everything to us. It’s everything to be able to bring it to people,” said Toups. “Because as our mayor loves to say, it’s the wow factor. People come here and they say, ‘I had no idea that the Coast was this special and Gulfport was so awesome.’ "

Downtown businesses are understandably excited.

“Between restaurants, hotels, auto shops, gas stations - it brings in so much as far as people coming to see us and revenue into the economy down here, it’s just a big deal,” said Amanda Crosby, a manager at The District. “It’s an extremely big deal. And we get to see amazing cars too. So, you can’t beat that.”

Pop Brothers knows the value of festivals all over the Coast.

View the Cruise is not only one of the biggest, it’s also right outside their front door.

“It is a wonderful day,” said partner Shannon Arzola. “Of course, we sell a lot of popsicles, which is great for business. But it’s a home-grown event, and it’s something that everybody loves. And we love being part of it right here in the middle of downtown Gulfport.”

The Sea of Stars drone show and fireworks celebration of the Mississippi Aquarium will be Friday night at Jones Park.

Click here for a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events, features on cars, and more!

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.